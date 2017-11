Nov 20 (Reuters) - ‍kaléo

* U.S. FDA approves kaléo’s AUVI-Q® (Epinephrine injection, USP) 0.1 mg auto-injector for life-threatening allergic reactions in infants and small children

* ‍kaléo - AUVI-Q 0.1 mg auto-injector is projected to be available for patients in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: