Oct 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC

* US FDA approves new easy-to-use, once-weekly BYDUREON® BCise™ injectable medicine for patients with Type-2 diabetes

* Astrazeneca PLC - ‍BYDUREON BCise will be available for patients in US in Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)