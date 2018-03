March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS

* U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL

* U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE MASTERS SERIES MECHANICAL HEART VALVE WITH HEMODYNAMIC PLUS SEWING CUFF TO INCLUDE THE 15-MM VALVE SIZE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: