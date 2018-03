BRIEF-U.S. FDA Issues Warning Letters To Duodenoscope Manufacturers, Olympus, Fujifilm And Pentax

March 9 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp:

* U.S. FDA SAYS ISSUED WARNING LETTERS TO DUODENOSCOPE MANUFACTURERS, OLYMPUS, FUJIFILM, PENTAX FOR FAILING TO COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS OF FEDERAL LAW

* U.S. FDA - AS PER FEDERAL LAW REQUIREMENTS THE MANUFACTURERS WERE TO CONDUCT POSTMARKET STUDIES TO ASSESS EFFECTIVENESS OF REPROCESSING DUODENOSCOPES

* U.S. FDA - EXPECTS OLYMPUS, FUJIFILM, PENTAX TO SUBMIT A PLAN BY MARCH 24 OUTLINING HOW THE POSTMARKET SURVEILLANCE STUDY MILESTONES WILL BE ACHIEVED