BRIEF-U.S. FDA oversees recall of kratom products

Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Food And Drug Administration:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION SAYS ANNOUNCES “VOLUNTARY DESTRUCTION” AND RECALL OF A LARGE VOLUME OF KRATOM-CONTAINING DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS

* U.S. FDA - THE KRATOM-CONTAINING SUPPLEMENTS ARE UNDER BRAND NAMES BOTANY BAY, ENHANCE YOUR LIFE & DIVINITY BY MISSOURI‘S DIVINITY PRODUCTS DISTRIBUTION

* U.S. FDA - NOT AWARE OF RECENT REPORTS OF ILLNESS SPECIFICALLY ASSOCIATED WITH USE OF DIVINITY PRODUCTS DISTRIBUTION'S KRATOM-CONTAINING PRODUCTS