BRIEF-U.S. FDA Permanently Ends A Nicotine Study With Squirrel Monkeys

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Food & Drug Administration :

* U.S. FDA SAYS PERMANENTLY ENDING A STUDY THAT WAS WORKING WITH SQUIRREL MONKEYS TO INVESTIGATE THE ROLE OF EXPOSURE TO VARIOUS LEVELS OF NICOTINE

* U.S. FDA SAYS WHILE ANIMALS IN NICOTINE STUDY ARE SAFE, INITIAL REVIEW OF NATIONAL CENTER FOR TOXICOLOGICAL RESEARCH‘S STUDY “RAISED SEVERAL CONCERNS”

* U.S. FDA - ESTABLISHED ANIMAL WELFARE COUNCIL TO PROVIDE CENTRALIZED OVERSIGHT OF ANIMAL RESEARCH ACTIVITIES AND FACILITIES UNDER FDA’S PURVIEW

* U.S. FDA‘S GOTTLIEB SAYS DIRECTED INDEPENDENT, THIRD-PARTY INVESTIGATION OF AGENCY’S ANIMAL RESEARCH PROGRAMS, STARTING WITH THOSE CONDUCTED AT NCTR Source text for Eikon: