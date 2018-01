Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb:

* STATEMENT FROM FDA COMMISSIONER SCOTT GOTTLIEB - FDA IS REQUESTING THAT SPONSORS OF OTC LOPERAMIDE CHANGE THE WAY THEY LABEL AND PACKAGE THESE DRUGS

* FDA'S GOTTLIEB - REQUESTING OTC MANUFACTURERS THAT PACKAGES CONTAIN LIMITED AMOUNT OF LOPERAMIDE APPROPRIATE FOR USE FOR SHORT-TERM DIARRHEA ACCORDING TO PRODUCT LABEL