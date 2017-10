Sept 27 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* U.S. FDA says approved Freestyle libre flash glucose monitoring system‍​

* U.S. FDA - Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose monitoring system is manufactured by Abbott Diabetes Care Inc‍​

* U.S. FDA-The monitoring system can be used by adult patients to make diabetes treatment decisions without calibration using blood sample from fingertip Source text: (bit.ly/2xxbrbt) Further company coverage: