BRIEF-U.S. FDA says investigation into an ImprimisRx product highlights some risks

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Food & Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA investigation into two serious adverse events associated with ImprimisRx’s compounded curcumin emulsion product for injection

* Says on June 23, 2017, ImprimisRx recalled all unexpired products containing the ungraded PEG 40 castor oil​

* Investigation into adverse events associated with ImprimisRx’s curcumin emulsion product highlights some risks related to compounded drugs‍​

* Risks associated with curcumin emulsion product include absence of label warning about hypersensitivity reactions associated with the PEG 40 castor oil