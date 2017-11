Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):

* U.S. FDA says warns against using SARMs in body-building products

* U.S. FDA​ says body-building products that contain selective androgen receptor modulators, or SARMs, have not been approved by FDA

* ‍U.S. FDA says will continue to take action against companies marketing body-building products that contain selective androgen receptor modulators