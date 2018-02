Feb 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

* U.S. FDA SAYS SENT LETTER TO INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS NOTIFYING CO MADE “INACCURATE” & “MISLEADING” STATEMENTS ABOUT LEGAL STATUS OF ITS PRODUCT, MITRASAFE

* U.S. FDA SAYS INDUSTRIAL CHEMICALS LLC‘S MITRASAFE PURPORTS TO BE A 99 PERCENT PURITY EXTRACT OF MITRAGYNINE, ONE OF THE ACTIVE COMPOUNDS IN KRATOM

* U.S. FDA SAYS IT RECOMMENDS THAT CONSUMERS NOT PURCHASE OR USE MITRASAFE OR ANY KRATOM PRODUCTS Source text: (bit.ly/2ESy0LW)