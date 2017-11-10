FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib)
#Regulatory News
November 10, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. Food and Drug Administration expands approval of Sprycel (dasatinib) to include treatment of children with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase

* Approval based on data from prospective trial in pediatric chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase​

* Co says ‍continues to explore pediatric applications for investigational oncology agents within its broad development program​

* Approval for Sprycel granted under priority review, indication received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
