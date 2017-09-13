BRIEF-US Foods announces secondary public offering of common stock

Sept 13 (Reuters) - US Foods Holding Corp

* US Foods announces secondary public offering of common stock

* ‍announces an offering of 40 million shares of its common stock by​ selling stockholders

* US Foods Holding says the co’s shares to be offered by ‍investment funds associated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

* US Foods Holding says the co ‍is not selling any stock in the transaction and will not receive any proceeds from sale of shares by selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: