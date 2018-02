BRIEF-U.S. Health And Human Services Approves New Healthy Indiana Medicaid Demonstration ‍​

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES :

* U.S. HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES APPROVES NEW HEALTHY INDIANA MEDICAID DEMONSTRATION ‍​

* U.S. HHS - ANNOUNCING HHS’ CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES APPROVAL OF INDIANA’S SECTION 1115 WAIVER, KNOWN AS THE HEALTHY INDIANA PLAN

* U.S. HHS - HIP WAIVER EXPANDED TO INCLUDE REQUIREMENT FOR WORK/OTHER FORMS OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT FOR ABLE-BODIED, WORKING AGE MEDICAID ENROLLEES

* U.S. HHS SAYS THE HEALTHY INDIANA EXTENSION ALSO INCLUDES ADMINISTRATIVE REFORMS AS WELL AS A NEW FUNDING AUTHORITY

* U.S. HHS SAYS NEW FUNDING AUTHORITY TO EXPAND TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR MEDICAID ENROLLEES STRUGGLING WITH SUBSTANCE ABUSE, INCLUDING OPIOID ADDICTION