Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* U.S. JUDGE SAYS HE INTENDS TO DISMISS JUROR AT TRIAL OF TURKISH BANKER MEHMET HAKAN ATILLA BECAUSE THE JUROR HAS BEEN SLEEPING DURING TRIAL TESTIMONY -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING

* U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE RICHARD BERMAN SAYS JUROR HAS BEEN ‘REALLY SOUND ASLEEP, NOT JUST DOZING’ DURING TESTIMONY