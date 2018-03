BRIEF-U.S. lawmaker Brady says he hopes all fairly traded steel and aluminum is exempted from tariffs

March 4 (Reuters) -

* TOP U.S. REPUBLICAN TRADE LAWMAKER BRADY SAYS“ENCOURAGED” BY PROGRESS MADE IN 7TH NAFTA ROUND

* TOP U.S. REPUBLICAN TRADE LAWMAKER BRADY SAYS EXPECTS STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO BE“FRONT AND CENTER” OF TALKS AMONG NAFTA MINISTERS IN MEXICO CITY

* BRADY SAYS CANADA AND MEXICO SHOULD BE EXCLUDED FROM TARIFFS

* U.S. LAWMAKER BRADY SAYS HE HOPES ALL FAIRLY TRADED STEEL AND ALUMINUM IS EXEMPTED FROM TARIFFS, NOT ONLY FROM MEXICO AND CANADA

* U.S. LAWMAKER BRADY SAYS HE HOPES PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL BE CONVINCED TO INCLUDE EXEMPTIONS FROM TARIFFS (Reporting by David Ljunggren)