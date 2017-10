Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc

* U.S. Physical Therapy announces impact to operations from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* Operations of 81 of company’s 567 clinics were affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* U.S. Physical Therapy-Preliminary estimate is more than 7,100 patient visits, representing about $635,000 in revenue,gross profit contribution were lost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: