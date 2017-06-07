FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. Physical Therapy Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.48

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Physical Therapy Inc:

* U.S. Physical Therapy reports 2016 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says net revenues increased 4.8% from $86.7 million in Q4 of 2015 to $90.9 million in Q4 of 2016

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc says expects company's operating results for year 2017 to be in range of $26.0 million to $27.3 million

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc sees diluted earnings per share of $2.07 to $2.16 for 2017

* Q4 revenue view $91.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.12, revenue view $390.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* U.S. Physical Therapy Inc - qtrly same store visits increased by 2.5 percent for De Novo and acquired clinics open for one year or more Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

