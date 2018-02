BRIEF-U.S. SEC Stops Sale Of Chicago Stock Exchange To A Group Led By China-Based Investors‍​

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Securities And Exchange Commission:

* SEC SAYS UNABLE TO FIND THAT CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE HAS MET ITS BURDEN OF DEMONSTRATING THAT PROPOSED RULE CHANGE IS CONSISTENT WITH EXCHANGE ACT‍​

* SEC - DECISION ON CHX‘S FILING WITH SEC REGARDING PROPOSED RULE CHANGE RELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CHX HOLDINGS BY NORTH AMERICA CASIN

* SEC SAYS DISAPPROVE THE PROPOSED RULE CHANGE RELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CHX HOLDINGS INC BY NORTH AMERICA CASIN HOLDINGS‍​

* SEC - COMMENTERS ASSERTED “NA CASIN GROUP HAD UNDISCLOSED CONNECTIONS” TO OTHER PROPOSED UPSTREAM OWNERS

* SEC STOPS SALE OF CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE TO A GROUP LED BY CHINA-BASED INVESTORS‍​

* ‍SEC SAYS DEAL HAS UNRESOLVED QUESTIONS REGARDING CHICAGO STOCK​ EXCHANGE’S POTENTIAL NEW OWNERS‍​

* SEC - ALSO HAD CONCERNS OVER ITS ABILITY TO ACCESS KEY BOOKS AND RECORDS IF DEAL WENT THROUGH‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2HfZSHD)