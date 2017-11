BRIEF-USA Technologies reports Q1 loss per share of $0.01

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Usa Technologies Inc:

* Announces first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍revenue of $25.6 million, a year-over-year increase of 19 percent​

* Expects FY 2018 pro-forma combined revenue to be between $137 million to $142 million​

* Sees ‍FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be between $12.5 million to $13.5 million​

* Q1 revenue view $25.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net connections of 26,000, a year-over-year increase of 37 percent​