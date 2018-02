BRIEF-USA Truck Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.84

Feb 1 (Reuters) - USA Truck Inc:

* USA TRUCK REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 19.5 PERCENT TO $123.3 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍FOR Q4 OF 2017, TRUCKING OPERATING REVENUE INCREASED $13.8 MILLION, OR 19.8%, TO $83.8 MILLION, COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2016​

* QTRLY TOTAL MILES PER SEATED TRACTOR PER WEEK DECREASED 58 MILES PER TRACTOR, OR 2.9%, WHEN COMPARED TO 4Q16

* ‍TAX LAW REFORM IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY $12.0 MILLION, OR $1.49 PER DILUTED SHARE IN QUARTER​

* CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY INCREASINGLY TIGHT DRIVER AND INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR RECRUITING ENVIRONMENT

* INCREASING COST PRESSURES IN LOGISTICS BUSINESS COULD THREATEN MARGINS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: