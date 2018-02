BRIEF-USAF Selects UTC Aerospace Systems DB-110 Airborne Reconnaissance System For Multi-Nation Foreign Military Sales Acquisition

Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* USAF SELECTS UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS DB-110 AIRBORNE RECONNAISSANCE SYSTEM FOR MULTI-NATION FOREIGN MILITARY SALES ACQUISITION

* UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS - AWARDED AN INDEFINITE-DELIVERY/INDEFINITE-QUANTITY (IDIQ) CONTRACT WITH AN INITIAL CEILING OF $22.9 MILLION FROM U.S. AIR FORCE