BRIEF-Usana Health Sciences Provides Estimated Impact Of U.S. Tax Reform

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Usana Health Sciences Inc:

* USANA HEALTH SCIENCES PROVIDES ESTIMATED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC - ‍TO TAKE A ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE TO ITS INCOME STATEMENT FOLLOWING U.S. TAX REFORM ENACTED ON DECEMBER 22, 2017​

* USANA HEALTH SCIENCES - ‍PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE FOR CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $33 MILLION, WHICH CO WILL RECOGNIZE IN Q4 2017 ​

* USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC - ‍CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LARGELY DUE TO FOREIGN TAX CREDITS AND OTHER DEFERRED TAX ASSETS​