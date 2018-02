BRIEF-Usana Health Sciences Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.24

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Usana Health Sciences Inc:

* USANA HEALTH SCIENCES REPORTS RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 NET SALES

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 SALES ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $273.1 MILLION

* USANA HEALTH - NET LOSS IN QUARTER ATTRIBUTABLE TO ONE-TIME, CHARGE OF $30.1 MILLION, OR $1.24 PER SHARE, RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* SEES 2018 ‍CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BETWEEN $1.11 AND $1.16 BILLION​

* USANA HEALTH - COSTS RELATED TO CHINA AND CO‘S INTERNAL INVESTIGATION INTO CHINA OPERATIONS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.11

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES BETWEEN $1.11 AND $1.16 BILLION

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.05 AND $4.45

* USANA - AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD HAS ASSUMED DIRECT RESPONSIBILITY FOR REVIEWING MATTERS RELATED TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION OF CHINA OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: