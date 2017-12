Dec 18 (Reuters) - Uscom Ltd:

* ‍SECURED A STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FOR $1.755M IN A PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES​

* ‍WILL ISSUE 13 MILLION NEW SHARES AT $0.135 PER SHARE TO MENG, GIVING HIM A 10.3 PERCENT INITIAL STAKE IN CO

* SAYS ISSUE OF SHARES TO MENG ‍AT A 10% DISCOUNT TO LAST CLOSING PRICE OF $0.15​

* SAYS ‍SECURES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM STEVEN MENG​