14 days ago
BRIEF-USG Corporation reports Q2 earnings per share $0.24
July 26, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-USG Corporation reports Q2 earnings per share $0.24

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - USG Corp:

* Usg corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 sales $811 million versus I/B/E/S view $810.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gypsum segment generated $90 million of operating profit in Q2 of 2017

* USG boral business generated $14 million of equity income in Q2 2017, a decrease of $2 million from the second quarter of 2016

* Ceilings segment earned $23 million of operating profit in Q2 of 2017

* U.S. wallboard shipments in Q2 of 2017 were up double-digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

