* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $500 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.44

* Q4 SALES $831 MILLION VERSUS $734 MILLION

* NET LOSS IN Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDES $138 MILLION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM TAX CUT AND REFORM BILL

* BOARD APPROVED A $250 MILLION INCREASE TO ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39, REVENUE VIEW $757.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S