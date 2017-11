Oct 31 (Reuters) - Utah Medical Products Inc:

* Board approved quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven cents per share of common stock payable on January 3, 2018 - SEC filing​

* The dividend is a 2% increase over prior quarterly cash dividend​