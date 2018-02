Feb 6 (Reuters) - UTC Aerospace Systems:

* UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS - INTELLIGENT CUSTOMER CARE LANDS UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS 15-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH SINGAPORE AIRLINES FOR A380 MAINTENANCE

* ‍UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS - CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH SINGAPORE AIRLINES WORTH NEARLY $200 MILLION OVER LIFE OF PROGRAM​