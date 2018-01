Jan 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp:

* UNITED TECH SAYS SHIPPED 374 GEARED TURBO FAN ENGINES IN 2017 - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS CONSTRUCTION AND HOUSING TRENDS STILL LOOK RELATIVELY STRONG IN THE U.S. IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS CONDITIONS IN WESTERN EUROPE HAVE BEEN IMPROVING, AND IT IS SEEING THAT IN ORDER RATES IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS CONSTRUCTION-RELATED END MARKETS IN CHINA WILL REMAIN UNDER PRICE PRESSURE IN 2018, ALTHOUGH PERHAPS NOT QUITE AS BAD AS 2017 - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS WILL LIKELY SEE A TAILWIND FROM FX IN 2018, AS THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN WEAKENING RECENTLY - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS EXPECTS LOW TO MID-SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN ITS OTIS UNIT IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS CCS BUSINESS UNIT SALES WILL BE UP MID SINGLE DIGITS IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS AT PRATT & WHITNEY, SALES WILL BE UP LOW TEENS; GTF VOLUMES WILL RAMP AGAIN SIGNIFICANTLY, AND IT EXPECTS TO SEE HIGHER SHIPMENTS AT PRATT CANADA - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS AEROSPACE SYSTEMS WILL GROW THE TOP LINE LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN 2018, WITH COMMERCIAL OE UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS EXPECTS TO ALMOST DOUBLE GTF ENGINE DELIVERIES IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS 2018 WILL BE THE PEAK YEAR FOR NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN FOR ITS PRATT & WHITNEY UNIT - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS, WITH RESPECT TO ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL, WORKING THROUGH SECOND REQUESTS WITH THE DOJ; SAYS NOTHING HAS COME UP FROM A REGULATORY STANDPOINT THAT SURPRISES UTC - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS WORKING WITH THE OEMS TO GET THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL FINALIZED; SAYS HOPEFULLY WILL NOT SEE BIG OBJECTIONS FROM THEM - CONF CALL‍​

* UNITED TECH SAYS NOTHING HAS CHANGED WITH RESPECT TO UTC'S THINKING ABOUT IT PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES; SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO LOOK AT ALL OPTIONS - CONF CALL‍​