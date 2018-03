Feb 28 (Reuters) - UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB:

* UTENOS TRIKOTAŽAS GROUP ACHIEVES 13.4% GROWTH IN 2017

* SAYS GROUP‘S PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR 2017 WAS EUR 435 THOUSAND

* SAYS SALES INCREASED 15% IN 2017 TO EUR 22.6 MILLION,

* SAYS FY 2017 CO‘S PRE-TAX PROFIT FOR YEAR WAS EUR 2.25 MILLION, COMPARED WITH EUR 674 THOUSAND IN 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)