BRIEF-V-cube says business and capital alliance with investment limited liability partnership
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 12, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-V-cube says business and capital alliance with investment limited liability partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - V-cube Inc

* Says co plans to sign business and capital alliance agreement with an investment limited liability partnership on Dec. 12

* Through capital alliance, co will issue 3 million shares of co’s common stock to the investment limited liability partnership to raise 1.5 billion yen in total via private placement, with payment date on Dec. 28

* Proceeds will be used for software development, loan repayment and working capital

* Says the investment limited liability partnership will raise voting power in the co to 12.4 percent from 0 percent on Dec. 28 and become co’s third biggest shareholder

* Through business alliance, the investment limited liability partnership will use know-how in co’s performance improvement and place management personnel in the co

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Epur2m

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

