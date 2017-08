Aug 1 (Reuters) - V1 Group Ltd

* Unit and CICC Qianhai entered into limited partnership agreement to jointly initiate a private equity fund

* ‍V1 (China) Investment as a limited partner will contribute RMB100 million and CICC Qianhai, general partner, will contribute RMB10,000​

* V1 (China) Investment to invest in interest in private equity fund managed by CICC Qianhai through limited partnership