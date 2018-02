Feb 15 (Reuters) - V1 Group Ltd:

* ‍NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE DECREASED​

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN LOSS DUE TO ABSENCE OF ONE-OFF IMPAIRMENT LOSS ON LOTTERY- RELATED BUSINESS'S ASSETS IN CURRENT FY