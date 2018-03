BRIEF-Vaalco Energy Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.06

March 7 (Reuters) - Vaalco Energy Inc:

* VAALCO ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* ‍VAALCO CURRENTLY ESTIMATES FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE BETWEEN 3,500 AND 4,100 BOPD​

* ‍PRODUCTION DURING Q1 OF 2018 FORECASTED BETWEEN 3,400 AND 3,600 BOPD​

* ‍SALES VOLUMES FOR 2018 ARE CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO AVERAGE 3,700 TO 4,300 BOPD​

* ‍VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MILLION​

* TOTAL OIL AND NATURAL GAS SALES FOR Q4 WERE $17.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $15.3 MILLION

* ‍FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES​

* QTRLY ‍​AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION VOLUMES 3,957 BOE/DAY VERSUS 3,682 BOE/DAY