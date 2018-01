Jan 12 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc:

* VAIL RESORTS SAYS SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS WAS UP 1.6 PERCENT

* VAIL RESORTS - SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE DOWN 4.5 PERCENT

* VAIL RESORTS - NOW EXPECT FY RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE MODESTLY BELOW LOW END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE