BRIEF-Vail Resorts Posts Q2 Earnings Per Share $5.67

March 8 (Reuters) - Vail Resorts Inc:

* VAIL RESORTS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS, INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 40% AND PROVIDES UPDATED FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE

* ‍COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MILLION AND $627 MILLION FOR FISCAL 2018​

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.67

* NET REVENUE INCREASED $9.4 MILLION, OR 1.3%, TO $734.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED JAN 31, 2018 VERSUS SAME PERIOD PRIOR YEAR

* NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018

* VAIL RESORTS - QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.58, REVENUE VIEW $715.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN

* EXPECTS THAT CALENDAR 2018 CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $40 MILLION

* “U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION IS EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE OUR FREE CASH FLOW” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: