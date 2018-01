Jan 5 (Reuters) - VAKIF REIT:

* SIGNS CONTRACT TO CONSTRUCT IZMIR KONAK MIXED PROJECT REVENUE SHARING IN RETURN FOR LAND SALE

* TO RECEIVE TOTAL OF 185.1 MILLION LIRA PLUS VAT WITH RESPECT TO ITS REVENUE SHARE RATIO OF 30 PERCENT