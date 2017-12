BRIEF-Valbiotis Announces First Preclinical Data On Metformin + Totum-63 Combination‍​ For Diabetes

Dec 4 (Reuters) - VALBIOTIS SAS:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST PRECLINICAL DATA ON METFORMIN + TOTUM-63 COMBINATION‍​ FOR POSSIBLE USE IN DIABETES REAL LIFE PRACTICE

* NO RISK OF HYPOGLYCEMIA FOR THE METFORMIN + TOTUM-63 COMBINATION SHOWN IN PRECLINICAL STUDIES‍​

* FIRST POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS ON INSULINEMIA, DURING AN ORAL GLUCOSE TOLERANCE TEST‍​

* GOOD INITIAL RESULTS PAVE WAY FOR CLINICAL TRIAL IN TYPE 2 DIABETIC PATIENTS TREATED WITH METFORMIN