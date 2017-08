June 7 (Reuters) - EURONEXT:

* VALBIOTIS SAS WAS LISTED THROUGH ADMISSION TO TRADING ON JUNE 7 OF 3 547 936 SHARES INCLUDING 1 095 238 NEW SHARES ISSUED THROUGH A GLOBAL OFFERING INCLUDING THE EXTENSION OPTION

* VALBIOTIS SAS LISTS ON EURONEXT GROWTH

* OFFERING PRICE OF VALBIOTIS WAS SET AT €10,5 PER SHARE; MARKET CAPITALISATION WAS ABOVE €37 MILLION ON THE DAY OF LISTING; TRANSACTION RAISED A TOTAL OF €11.5 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2sDPT7G Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)