Dec 4 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT AND ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1,000,000,000 OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

* VALEANT - ‍TENDER OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JANUARY 2, 2018​