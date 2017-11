Nov 14 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces pricing of private offering of add-on secured notes

* ‍Has priced its previously announced offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.500 pct senior secured notes due 2025​

* ‍Notes will be additional notes and form part of same series as Valeant’s existing 5.500 pct senior secured notes due 2025​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: