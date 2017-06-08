FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 mln
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 mln

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 million

* Valeant - deal for $930 million in cash.

* Valeant - ‍will use proceeds from sale to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility​

* Valeant - ‍valeant will use proceeds from sale to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility​

* Valeant says transaction is expected to close in second half of 2017

* Valeant - agreement to sell inova pharmaceuticals business to company owned by funds advised and managed by pacific equity partners and carlyle group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.