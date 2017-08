July 27 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* Valeant announces U.S. launch of siliq (brodalumab) injection

* Valeant says that its dermatology unit will be renamed Ortho Dermatologics, effective immediately

* Valeant says under new senior leadership team lead by Bill Humphries, executive vice president and company group chairman, Ortho Dermatologics

* Valeant - ‍siliq has a black box warning for "risks of suicidal ideation and behavior​"