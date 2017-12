BRIEF-Valeant Completes Sale Of Sprout Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary To Former Shareholders Of Sprout

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT COMPLETES SALE OF SPROUT PHARMACEUTICALS SUBSIDIARY TO FORMER SHAREHOLDERS OF SPROUT PHARMACEUTICALS

* VALEANT - BEEN RELEASED FROM ONGOING OBLIGATIONS OF ORIGINAL DEAL TO SPLIT FUTURE PROFITS RELATED TO SALE OF ADDYI WITH FORMER SHAREHOLDERS OF SPROUT

* VALEANT - PARTIES TO LITIGATION AGAINST CO BROUGHT BY FORMER SHAREHOLDERS OF SPROUT FILED JOINT STIPULATION WITH COURT THAT SUCH CLAIMS BE DISMISSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: