FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals amends existing credit agreement
Sections
Featured
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
Commodities
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
When love turns a slum into haven
Editor's Picks
When love turns a slum into haven
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 9, 2017 / 1:17 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals amends existing credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant-Launched amendment to existing credit agreement seeking to reprice term loans remaining outstanding under series f tranche b term loan facility​

* Valeant says prior to closing of repricing transaction, co intends to launch, close offering of $750 million principal amount of senior secured notes‍​

* Valeant - proceeds from offering will be used to pay down term loan debt outstanding prior to consummation of repricing transaction - SEC filing

* Valeant - ‍offering and repricing transaction are anticipated to close in November 2017​ Source text: bit.ly/2iGUWA0 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.