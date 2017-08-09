FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valener Inc Q3 adj shr $0.06
August 9, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Valener Inc Q3 adj shr $0.06

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valener Inc

* Valener inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Valener inc - ‍normalized operating cash flows per common share of $0.37 for q3 of fiscal 2017​

* Valener inc qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.06​

* Valener inc - ‍raising valener's quarterly dividend from $0.28 to $0.29 per share​

* Valener-Board decided based on conditions applicable to series a preferred shares, to not exercise redemption option coming into effect on OCT 15, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

