FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners Lp

* Valero Energy Partners - ‍Effective Nov 1, co entered into a purchase and sale agreement and a contribution agreement​ - SEC Filing

* Valero Energy-‍ Pursuant to deal,Valero Energy Corp,through units sold to partnership outstanding membership interests of parkway pipeline for $200 million​

* Valero -‍ Pursuant to contribution deal,Valero Energy Corp contributed to partnership outstanding membership interests of Valero Partners Port Arthur LLC​

* Valero Energy -‍ Valero Energy Corp contributed to partnership outstanding membership interests of Valero Partners Port Arthur for $262 million cash to VTDC​

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍Contribution deal also consists of issuance of 1.1 million units to VTDC

* Valero Energy Partners LP - ‍Contribution deal also consists of issuance of 22,068 general partner units to Valero Energy Partners GP Source text: [bit.ly/2ynZTZm] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.