BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners qtrly ‍$0.65 per common limited partner unit​

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Partners Lp:

* Valero Energy Partners Lp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $109 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.9 million

* Valero Energy Partners Lp - ‍partnership continues to target annual distribution growth of 25 percent for 2017 and at least 20 percent for 2018​

* Valero Energy Partners Lp - qtrly ‍$0.65 per common limited partner unit​

* Valero Energy Partners Lp - ‍partnership continues to target $49 million of capital expenditures for 2017​