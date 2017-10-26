FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valero Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.91
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 10:57 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Valero Energy Q3 earnings per share $1.91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp

* Valero Energy reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍expect diamond pipeline and wilmington cogeneration projects to start up in December​

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly operating revenues of $‍​23,562 million versus $19,649 million

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍Hurricane Harvey disrupted operations at five of co’s refineries during quarter​

* Valero Energy Corp - ‍ continues to target $2.7 billion of total capital investments this year​

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly ‍refinery throughput capacity utilization was 92 percent

* Valero Energy Corp qtrly ‍throughput volumes averaged 2.9 million barrels per day​

* Q3 revenue view $19.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.